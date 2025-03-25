First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,812,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945,823 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.12% of First Trust Growth Strength ETF worth $119,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,903,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 709,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,264,000 after acquiring an additional 280,846 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 443,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after acquiring an additional 148,966 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,621,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,867,000.

Get First Trust Growth Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF stock opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.71. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $28.31 and a 1 year high of $33.38. The company has a market capitalization of $950.39 million, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.11.

About First Trust Growth Strength ETF

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Growth Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Growth Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.