Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 5,217 GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $47,626,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,008,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,355,000 after buying an additional 699,636 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in GXO Logistics by 105.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 968,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,418,000 after buying an additional 495,829 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,905,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 4,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 263,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after acquiring an additional 257,338 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Loop Capital cut GXO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

GXO Logistics stock opened at $40.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.62. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $63.33.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 1.14%. Equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

