SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) CTO Timothy Stonehocker Sells 3,333 Shares

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $33,596.64. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 765,534 shares in the company, valued at $7,716,582.72. The trade was a 0.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Timothy Stonehocker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 20th, Timothy Stonehocker sold 27,714 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $274,368.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOUN opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.48.

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.58). SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 163.58% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The firm had revenue of $34.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commons Capital LLC grew its position in SoundHound AI by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 27,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC raised its position in SoundHound AI by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in SoundHound AI by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in SoundHound AI by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SOUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

