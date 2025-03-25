Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $1.83 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB stock opened at $71.88 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $107.02. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.05 and a 200-day moving average of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, Director Michael Sean Hanley bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.05 per share, for a total transaction of $270,187.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,817.40. The trade was a 30.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

