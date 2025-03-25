American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 181,980 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,682,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,980 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $80,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,982. The trade was a 13.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $59.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.91. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $64.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $5.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $1.32. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 26.94%. Equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current year.

BHF has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $72.00 target price on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Raymond James raised Brighthouse Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

