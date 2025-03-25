National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

National Research Stock Up 1.7 %

NRC opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $336.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.47. National Research has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $40.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Get National Research alerts:

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 66.52% and a net margin of 17.32%.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.