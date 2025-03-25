Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Cut to $128.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $141.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.92% from the company’s current price.

LEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective (down from $159.00) on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lennar from $196.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.87.

NYSE:LEN opened at $117.52 on Tuesday. Lennar has a one year low of $111.26 and a one year high of $187.61. The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.81 and a 200-day moving average of $152.70.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,533,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,229,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,271,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,110,000 after purchasing an additional 589,553 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Lennar by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,239,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,769,000 after purchasing an additional 515,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,250,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,696,000 after purchasing an additional 397,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

