Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) to Issue $0.11 Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1078 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PSCU opened at $58.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.20. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $48.23 and a 52 week high of $67.23. The company has a market cap of $15.66 million, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.77.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF
