Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) to Issue $0.11 Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1078 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCU opened at $58.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.20. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $48.23 and a 52 week high of $67.23. The company has a market cap of $15.66 million, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF alerts:

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.