Aire Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Aire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 364.4% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 558.3% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on EPD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE EPD opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.61. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 79.55%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

