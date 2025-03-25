Potentia Wealth Acquires New Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Potentia Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9,159.0% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,267,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243,131 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,844,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10,714.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 834,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,658,000 after acquiring an additional 826,482 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,321,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,669,000 after buying an additional 806,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,821,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,732,000 after buying an additional 469,411 shares during the period.
NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $93.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $85.17 and a 1 year high of $100.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.23 and a 200-day moving average of $95.05.
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
