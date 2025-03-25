SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Bought by Modern Wealth Management LLC

Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 377.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,080 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $9,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPTS. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $112,000.

SPTS opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.10. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

