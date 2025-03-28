Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.60) price target on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.
Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 85.10 ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Gamma Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 16.09%. On average, analysts expect that Gamma Communications will post 89.6398892 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a GBX 13 ($0.17) dividend. This is a boost from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. Gamma Communications’s payout ratio is 30.70%.
Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.
