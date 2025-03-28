Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.60) price target on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

GAMA opened at GBX 1,260 ($16.31) on Tuesday. Gamma Communications has a 52-week low of GBX 1,192.95 ($15.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,917.60 ($24.83). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,316.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,497.98. The company has a market cap of £1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 85.10 ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Gamma Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 16.09%. On average, analysts expect that Gamma Communications will post 89.6398892 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a GBX 13 ($0.17) dividend. This is a boost from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. Gamma Communications’s payout ratio is 30.70%.

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

