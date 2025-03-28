ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZTO. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Up 1.7 %

ZTO opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average is $20.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.13. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $17.89 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

