Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BWIN. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 68,740 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $2,790,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,917.80. The trade was a 46.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 12,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $510,651.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,813 shares in the company, valued at $366,092.02. This trade represents a 58.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,836 shares of company stock worth $5,330,639 in the last three months. 20.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:BWIN opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $55.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.72.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

