Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.04 and traded as high as $40.60. Global X Dax Germany ETF shares last traded at $40.49, with a volume of 354,890 shares.
Global X Dax Germany ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $79.70 million, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.41.
Global X Dax Germany ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0906 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Dax Germany ETF
About Global X Dax Germany ETF
The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.
