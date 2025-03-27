Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.04 and traded as high as $40.60. Global X Dax Germany ETF shares last traded at $40.49, with a volume of 354,890 shares.

Global X Dax Germany ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $79.70 million, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.41.

Global X Dax Germany ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0906 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Dax Germany ETF

About Global X Dax Germany ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Dax Germany ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $597,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF by 452.3% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 62,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 51,058 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global X Dax Germany ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 663,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,102,000 after buying an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Dax Germany ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Global X Dax Germany ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period.

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

