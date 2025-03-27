Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:CNY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:CNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.25 and traded as high as $44.25. Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN shares last traded at $44.25, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.
Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.25.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.