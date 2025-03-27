AO World (LON:AO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

AO World plc (LON:AO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.72 ($1.34) and traded as low as GBX 92.50 ($1.20). AO World shares last traded at GBX 96 ($1.24), with a volume of 348,434 shares changing hands.

AO World Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £573.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 98.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 103.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05.

About AO World

(Get Free Report)

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AO World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.