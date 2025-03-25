Social Media Stocks To Follow Today – March 25th

Vertiv, Shopify, Trump Media & Technology Group, Mondelez International, GoDaddy, Expedia Group, and Omnicom Group are the seven Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares of companies that operate online platforms designed for digital communication, content sharing, and community engagement. These companies typically generate revenue through advertising, data analytics, and subscription services, and their market performance is influenced by trends in digital behavior, technological innovation, and regulatory developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

NYSE VRT traded down $2.51 on Tuesday, hitting $91.18. 4,442,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,522,945. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $62.40 and a 52 week high of $155.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.85 and a 200-day moving average of $111.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

NYSE SHOP traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $109.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,600,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,608,385. The firm has a market cap of $141.97 billion, a PE ratio of 70.73, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.19 and its 200 day moving average is $100.01. Shopify has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $129.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. operates as a social media and technology company. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

DJT stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.23. The company had a trading volume of 11,198,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,422,190. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 47.49 and a current ratio of 45.33. Trump Media & Technology Group has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $79.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DJT

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,795,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,507,820. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.52 and its 200 day moving average is $64.99. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $83.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDLZ

GoDaddy (GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

GDDY traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.25. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $118.39 and a twelve month high of $216.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GDDY

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded down $3.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.94. 702,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.33. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $107.25 and a 1-year high of $207.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Omnicom Group (OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Shares of OMC stock traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $80.65. 1,310,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,304,292. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $78.69 and a one year high of $107.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.62 and a 200-day moving average of $92.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OMC

Read More