Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 32.3% of Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 223,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,843,000 after acquiring an additional 26,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,659,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $576.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $555.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $593.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $589.41. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $496.30 and a one year high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

