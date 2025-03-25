Top Industrial Stocks To Watch Now – March 22nd

Tesla, Broadcom, Micron Technology, Accenture, Chevron, Archer-Daniels-Midland, and Linde are the seven Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies that operate in the industrial sector, which includes manufacturing, construction, transportation, and related services. These stocks typically represent businesses involved in producing goods and infrastructure essential for economic growth and are often sensitive to changes in the overall economic environment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded up $12.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.71. 132,093,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,206,622. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $335.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.98 billion, a PE ratio of 121.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.66. 43,027,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,985,600. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.79. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $251.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

MU traded down $8.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.72. 63,123,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,560,130. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.82 and its 200 day moving average is $98.21. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $83.54 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $4.26 on Friday, hitting $305.17. 11,733,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,781,101. The company has a fifty day moving average of $359.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.13. The company has a market capitalization of $190.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Accenture has a one year low of $278.69 and a one year high of $398.35.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

CVX traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.37. The company had a trading volume of 21,579,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,331,008. The company has a market capitalization of $289.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $167.11.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

NYSE:ADM traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $46.21. The stock had a trading volume of 50,983,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,692. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $44.92 and a 52 week high of $66.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.32 and its 200 day moving average is $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of NASDAQ LIN traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $458.33. 4,967,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,191. The stock has a market cap of $216.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Linde has a 1-year low of $410.69 and a 1-year high of $487.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.49.

