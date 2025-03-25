Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 8,082 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lowered its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,082 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 8,600.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 1,860.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RITM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley raised shares of Rithm Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Rithm Capital stock opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.23. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $12.20.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 17.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

