Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $614,000 Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,296 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $120.96 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.26 and a 1 year high of $146.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.05. The company has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

