Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys 23,756 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) by 95.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 23,756 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,676,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 26.1% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,767,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,468,000 after buying an additional 573,400 shares during the period. Crawford Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Fund Management LLC now owns 317,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after buying an additional 106,500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 648,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 86,046 shares during the period. Finally, Knoll Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 317,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 70,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Price Performance

NYSE SA opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -47.15 and a beta of 1.00. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.10.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

