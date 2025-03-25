Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $651,000 Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $42,173,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $683,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,261,000 after purchasing an additional 54,295 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 3.3 %

Trane Technologies stock opened at $358.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $360.87 and its 200-day moving average is $380.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $286.32 and a fifty-two week high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total transaction of $984,114.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,969 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,142.46. The trade was a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total value of $70,806.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,331.61. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,234 shares of company stock worth $2,588,102 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $387.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $413.69.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

