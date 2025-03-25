Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHRD. Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chord Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Chord Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $112.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Chord Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $99.40 and a 52 week high of $190.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHRD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chord Energy from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target (down from $208.00) on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $168.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $192.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.92.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

