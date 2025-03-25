Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 32.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after buying an additional 20,866 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 119,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 103,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hickory Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.86.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $228.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $145.75 and a 12-month high of $232.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.46.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.