CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 80.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 369.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 274.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 884.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CAVA Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on CAVA Group from $147.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on CAVA Group from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CAVA Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.47.

Shares of CAVA Group stock opened at $90.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.51 and a beta of 3.58. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $172.43.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.34 million. On average, analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CAVA Group news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 1,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total transaction of $187,206.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,118,081.93. This represents a 0.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total value of $84,336.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,129,039.68. The trade was a 1.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,235 shares of company stock worth $3,514,101 in the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

