Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 125,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 774,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 266,200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $15,184,000. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUK opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 2.72. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average is $20.80.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

