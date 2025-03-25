125,983 Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 125,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 774,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 266,200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $15,184,000. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.
Carnival Co. & Trading Up 3.0 %
NYSE CUK opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 2.72. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average is $20.80.
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Carnival Co. &
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Super Micro Stock: $7.2M Call Options Signal Big Upside Potential
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Top 3 Buy-and-Hold Stocks for 2025: Long-Term Winners to Watch
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- D-Wave Stock: Is Quantum Blockchain the Next Big Catalyst?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.