Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and traded as low as $3.85. Voyager Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 214,629 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VYGR shares. Citigroup began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71. The company has a market cap of $215.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.24). Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $4.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,192,000. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 740,000 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,570,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,576,000 after purchasing an additional 278,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 275,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $746,000. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

