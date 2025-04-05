Henderson Diversified Income (LON:HDIV) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Henderson Diversified Income (LON:HDIV – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 17.62 ($0.23) and traded as low as GBX 16.99 ($0.22). Henderson Diversified Income shares last traded at GBX 17.34 ($0.22), with a volume of 128,264 shares trading hands.

Henderson Diversified Income Stock Down 4.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 17.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 24.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06. The stock has a market cap of £30.39 million, a P/E ratio of -417.25 and a beta of 0.61.

About Henderson Diversified Income

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

