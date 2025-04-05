Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and traded as low as $3.61. Porsche Automobil shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 393,175 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on POAHY shares. UBS Group lowered Porsche Automobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Porsche Automobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Porsche Automobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Porsche Automobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Porsche Automobil from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Porsche Automobil has an average rating of “Hold”.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

