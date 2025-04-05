M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 54.67 ($0.71) and traded as low as GBX 50.03 ($0.65). M.T.I Wireless Edge shares last traded at GBX 50.03 ($0.65), with a volume of 86,448 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge in a report on Monday, March 17th.
M.T.I Wireless Edge Trading Down 4.4 %
M.T.I Wireless Edge Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from M.T.I Wireless Edge’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 4.39%. M.T.I Wireless Edge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.97%.
About M.T.I Wireless Edge
MTI Wireless Edge Ltd (“MTI”) is an international, specialist technology group focused on comprehensive communication and radio frequency solutions across multiple sectors and geographies, serving blue chip clients.
The Company operates through three distinct divisions:
• Antenna Division
MTI is a world leader in the design, development and production of high quality, state-of-the-art, cost-effective antenna solutions for wireless applications, supplying both military and commercial markets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than M.T.I Wireless Edge
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for M.T.I Wireless Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.T.I Wireless Edge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.