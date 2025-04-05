M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 54.67 ($0.71) and traded as low as GBX 50.03 ($0.65). M.T.I Wireless Edge shares last traded at GBX 50.03 ($0.65), with a volume of 86,448 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge in a report on Monday, March 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 54.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £52.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from M.T.I Wireless Edge’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 4.39%. M.T.I Wireless Edge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.97%.

MTI Wireless Edge Ltd (“MTI”) is an international, specialist technology group focused on comprehensive communication and radio frequency solutions across multiple sectors and geographies, serving blue chip clients.

The Company operates through three distinct divisions:

• Antenna Division

MTI is a world leader in the design, development and production of high quality, state-of-the-art, cost-effective antenna solutions for wireless applications, supplying both military and commercial markets.

