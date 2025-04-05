Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.10 and traded as high as $12.26. Man Wah shares last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 1,169 shares traded.

Man Wah Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.19.

About Man Wah

(Get Free Report)

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Man Wah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Wah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.