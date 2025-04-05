Sabre Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and traded as high as $0.16. Sabre Gold Mines shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 6,558 shares trading hands.

Sabre Gold Mines Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.26.

Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project that covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.