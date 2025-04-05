Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and traded as low as $2.25. Surge Components shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 1,450 shares changing hands.

Surge Components Trading Down 8.9 %

The company has a market cap of $11.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.29.

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Surge Components had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter.

About Surge Components

Surge Components, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete semiconductor components, such as rectifiers, transistors, diodes, circuit protection devices, and audible components comprising audible transducers, Piezo buzzers, speakers, and microphones.

