Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2025

Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRSGet Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and traded as low as $2.25. Surge Components shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 1,450 shares changing hands.

Surge Components Trading Down 8.9 %

The company has a market cap of $11.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.29.

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Surge Components had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter.

About Surge Components

About Surge Components

Surge Components, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete semiconductor components, such as rectifiers, transistors, diodes, circuit protection devices, and audible components comprising audible transducers, Piezo buzzers, speakers, and microphones.

