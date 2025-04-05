BioSyent (CVE:RX) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.06 and traded as high as C$11.13. BioSyent shares last traded at C$10.80, with a volume of 869 shares.

BioSyent Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of C$113.23 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.93.

BioSyent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioSyent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSyent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.