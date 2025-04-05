easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and traded as low as $5.73. easyJet shares last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 7,878 shares changing hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.59.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

