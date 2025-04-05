easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and traded as low as $5.73. easyJet shares last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 7,878 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.
Get Our Latest Report on ESYJY
easyJet Stock Performance
About easyJet
easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than easyJet
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.