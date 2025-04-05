Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.42 and traded as low as $3.70. Atomera shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 665,184 shares.
Atomera Stock Down 10.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.63.
Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Atomera had a negative net margin of 13,655.55% and a negative return on equity of 106.81%.
Institutional Trading of Atomera
Atomera Company Profile
Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.
