Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.42 and traded as low as $3.70. Atomera shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 665,184 shares.

Atomera Stock Down 10.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Atomera alerts:

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Atomera had a negative net margin of 13,655.55% and a negative return on equity of 106.81%.

Institutional Trading of Atomera

Atomera Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atomera by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,208,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,016,000 after buying an additional 486,892 shares during the last quarter. Avenir Corp lifted its holdings in Atomera by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 516,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 125,874 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Atomera by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 356,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atomera by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 334,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 25,735 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Atomera by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 279,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 186,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.