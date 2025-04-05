Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and traded as high as $5.24. Natural Health Trends shares last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 13,701 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Natural Health Trends in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Natural Health Trends Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $57.80 million, a P/E ratio of 83.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 1.53%.

Natural Health Trends Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.94%. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio is 1,333.33%.

Institutional Trading of Natural Health Trends

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Natural Health Trends during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Natural Health Trends by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Natural Health Trends by 6.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the period. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile



Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

