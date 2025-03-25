Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 263 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 496.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,408,000 after acquiring an additional 17,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $179.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.13 and its 200 day moving average is $177.47. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.69 and a 12-month high of $236.53. The stock has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jill Bright purchased 135 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.51 per share, for a total transaction of $29,633.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at $543,506.76. This represents a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

