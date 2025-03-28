Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $235,000 in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 1,862.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the third quarter worth $195,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

FIHL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.57.

Shares of FIHL opened at $16.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average is $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $21.32.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.98). The business had revenue of $685.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Fidelis Insurance’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

