LPL Financial LLC Invests $46.46 Million in BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,883,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,461,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIDD. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,875,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. Kelly Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $757,000. Beacon Financial Group bought a new stake in BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,060,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000.

NYSEARCA:BIDD opened at $26.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $725.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.19. BlackRock International Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $26.99.

The iShares International Dividend Active ETF (BIDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in companies outside the US that are identified to pay attractive and growing dividends. BIDD was launched on Nov 15, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

