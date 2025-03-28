Brokerages Set Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) PT at $7.58

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.58.

ULCC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Frontier Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Frontier Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.25 price target on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Frontier Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ULCC opened at $5.11 on Friday. Frontier Group has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $10.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 2.37.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Frontier Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Steve Schuller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $35,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,461.30. The trade was a 9.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 273,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $2,304,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,893,935.48. This represents a 25.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 700,982 shares of company stock valued at $5,811,797. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 441,001 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Frontier Group by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 451,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 200,885 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Frontier Group by 378.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 57,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 1,230.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the period.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

Featured Stories

