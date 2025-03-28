LPL Financial LLC Buys 1,409,158 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 212.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,071,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,409,158 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $47,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 16,602 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $703,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.72. The firm has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0649 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.