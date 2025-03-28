Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Purchased by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $7,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 516.4% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,074,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,694,000 after buying an additional 899,960 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,344,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,015,000 after acquiring an additional 708,125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,671,000. Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 516.3% in the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 630,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,533,000 after acquiring an additional 528,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 535.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 176,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,273,000 after purchasing an additional 148,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $164.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.58. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.73 and a 52-week high of $173.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.515 dividend. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAA. KeyCorp raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.