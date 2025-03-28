Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a drop of 56.8% from the February 28th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.58. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.82 and a 52 week high of $22.77.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1195 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSJR. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Stewardship LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 50,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

