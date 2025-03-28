Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a drop of 56.8% from the February 28th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.58. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.82 and a 52 week high of $22.77.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1195 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
