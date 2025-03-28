Fox Run Management L.L.C. Boosts Holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Stadium Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 8.8% during the third quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,793,000 after acquiring an additional 162,164 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,240,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,905,000 after purchasing an additional 229,587 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at $14,861,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,493,000 after acquiring an additional 18,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 440,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sleep Number

In related news, insider Gary T. Fazio purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $90,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,282.50. This represents a 20.30 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNBR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Sleep Number from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Sleep Number Stock Performance

Sleep Number stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.95. Sleep Number Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.14.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

