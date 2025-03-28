LPL Financial LLC Buys 19,657 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,257,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,657 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $51,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1,353.5% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 90,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 84,606 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,358,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,663,000 after buying an additional 34,951 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 398,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after buying an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 171,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

DFCF opened at $41.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.03. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $43.58.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.1362 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

