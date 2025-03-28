NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $4.99 Million Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 302.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,082,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,820,000 after purchasing an additional 813,666 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $328,899,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 202.3% during the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 514,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,441,000 after buying an additional 344,114 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Equinix by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,338,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,180,000 after acquiring an additional 203,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,028.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equinix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $978.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,085.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Equinix from $1,033.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $989.39.

Equinix Stock Down 0.7 %

Equinix stock opened at $825.31 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.14 and a twelve month high of $994.03. The stock has a market cap of $80.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $898.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $908.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 219.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.73, for a total value of $199,891.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,513.85. This trade represents a 14.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.51, for a total transaction of $643,308.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,878,652.27. This represents a 7.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,054 shares of company stock valued at $17,466,950. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

