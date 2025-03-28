6,662 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in CF Industries by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 422.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $77.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.04. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.13 and a 1-year high of $98.25.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 15.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 29.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on CF Industries from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,878,656. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $844,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,745. The trade was a 35.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,889 shares of company stock worth $1,130,955. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

